Lakewood Mall is for sale at $11.5 million. (Photo/MCL Real Estate Group)

Mega money for Lake Country mall

Mall consists of Dollarama, Tim Hortons and 15 other retail and service tenants

Lakewood Mall in Lake Country is for sale with a price tag of $11.5 million.

The listing on MCL Real Estate Group states the property at 11852 Highway 97 is an “extremely rare opportunity for an investor to purchase an income-producing retail shopping centre located in the heart of the Okanagan.”

The mall consists of two titles and is home to a new 10,300 square-foot Dollarama, Tim Hortons with a drive-thru and 15 other retail and service tenants.

“This property presents potential for significant rental income growth and future redevelopment opportunities,” the listing reads.

