Meet your RibFest BBQers

Langley RibFest returns for a second saucy year at McLeod Park, hosting five ribbers, live entertainment, and an array of activity booths. (Ryan Uytdewilligen - Langley Advance Times)

RibFest Kelowna is back for another year and gearing up for tomorrow’s opening day.

Hucklebellys

Their motto: “We’ve travelled so much, we forget where we’re from!”

Hucklybellys features award winning sweet and savoury sauce, their secret rub recipe and a low-and-slow smoking.

“Belly bustin’ grub” is for kids and adults.

Gator BBQ

Here’s one of your keeps for pulled pork, chicken and ribs.

For over 30 years, Gator BBQ has travelled across North America to serve up their southern BBQ cuisine.

Boss Hog’s

London, ON, based BBQers travels across the country with their three tractor-trailer stands.

Their goal: “provide their patrons with the ultimate barbeque experience,” according to their profile.

Smoke & Bones

Low and slow cooking on their “big ole smokers” on hardwood fire and coals trademarks Smoke & Bones’ southern style.

The BBQ business has travelled across the southern United States, beating some American BBQ stands at their own game.

Prairie Smoke & Spice

These folks have won 17 grand championships and boast the tile of “Canada’s winningest BBQ team.”

Lead by Rob Reinhardt, the team has brought in gold medals from the Jack Daniels world championships and the Canadian National BBQ championships.

Their meat is hand trimmed, their seasoning is signature spice rubs and their cooking style is smoked.

Come enjoy their renowned BBQ for a second year at RibFest.

RibFest is 100 per cent volunteer driven and put 100 per cent of the proceeds back in the community through charities such as the Rotary Club of Kelowna Sunrise among other international programs, according to their website. Last year, organizers said they raised $27,780 and donated it to JoeAnna’s House.

READ MORE: Local photographer donates book sales to Foundry Kelowna

Bands will take the main stage all weekend from open to close with minor breaks in between. Room to Dance and Moni Funk will open the weekend up with performing covers. Country band Lost N Found will close the show off with a two hour set starting at 8 p.m. on Friday. Saturday, the Linus Band will close the show, followed by bluegrass band Under the Rocks finishing off the weekend with a two hour set starting at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday.

There will also be a raffle. Winners will be announced at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 25.