Meet me on Bernard is closed for the season

Summer is over in Kelowna

Summer in Kelowna is coming to a close and and Bernard Avenue is opening back up to traffic.

City of Kelowna crews were out on the morning of Sept. 6 after the Labour day weekend to take down decorations, seating, artwork and barricades from the annual ‘Meet me on Bernard.’

Each year, the downtown street is closed to vehicles, patios are expanded and live music fills Kelowna’s core with summertime vibes.

This year’s Meet Me On Bernard ran from July 1 to September 5.

Mayor Colin Basran has advocated for an earlier start or later take-down date for the 2023 Meet me on Bernard season.

Basran said he had conversations with business owners on Bernard and heard many would like to see the program expanded.

“If they could utilize it for longer I think we would see a more revitalized Bernard because you would see business owners potentially, at least some that I’m talking to, make bigger investments and then can have a stronger ROI.”

Council voted in favour of the motion.

READ MORE: Meet Me on Bernard kicks off the summer in Kelowna

READ MORE: Showcase your business, art or skills during Meet-Me on Bernard in Kelowna

