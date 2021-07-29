Medical deployment centre set up in Summerland to help with wildfire evacuations

Workers with St. John Ambulance set up medial beds and other equipment for a deployment centre at Summerland Seniors Village. The temporary is one of two facilities in the region to provide assistance during a wildfire evacuation. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)

Health care equipment has been set up at Summerland Seniors Village in preparation for evacuation alerts, evacuations and power loss during this year’s wildfire season.

The site in Summerland has been unpacked and has supplies and equipment to care for around 40 people in case of an emergency.

Another deployable alternate care site is being positioned at the Pleasant Valley Manor in Armstrong.

St. John Ambulance assisted with setting up both sites.

Amy Romanas, a coordinator with Health Emergency Management B.C. said the 40 medical beds are adjustable but do not require electricity to make the adjustments. This allows the beds to be used in a facility where power supplies are not available or not adequate.

Earlier, Health Emergency Management B.C. set up a 250-bed facility at the convention centre in Vancouver. The facility was not needed, but was available in case of an emergency, Romanas said.

She added that the beds and other equipment have been designed to be set up quickly in case of an emergency.

Proactive evacuations will continue for healthcare clients, residents and patients impacted by evacuation alerts. Anyone wishing to confirm their loved one’s evacuated location can call 1-877-442-2001.

Throughout Interior Health portable generators continue being positioned at key health care facilities to ensure the continuity of care in the event power is interrupted due to wildfire activity.

B.C. Wildfires 2021BC Health