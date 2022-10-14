McDougall Creek wildfire in West Kelowna under control, new blaze near Highway 33

The new Arlington Lake blaze is 1.5 hectares in size

As one wildfire comes to an end, a new one begins.

In West Kelowna, the McDougall Creek wildfire that started Tuesday morning (Oct. 11) is now deemed as under control. Lightning caused the blaze to start and it grew to 2.2 hectares in size.

But a new wildfire began on Thursday (Oct. 13) southwest of Big White Ski Resort, close to Highway 33.

The fire is close to Arlington Lake and it currently 1.5 hectares in size. Lightning is the suspected cause. It is on the east side of Highway 33.

Capital News will keep up to date on the situation.

