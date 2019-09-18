West Kelowna Mayor Gord Milsom. (Michael Rodriguez - Kelowna Capital News)

Mayor says speculation tax is misplaced in West Kelowna

‘I don’t think they really did their due diligence,’ West Kelowna mayor says

Despite a meeting with B.C. Finance Minister Carole James last week, West Kelowna Mayor Gord Milsom said he doesn’t expect much to change regarding the speculation and vacancy tax in the city.

Since the tax’s implementation in early 2018, the mayor has been vocal about his opposition to it. While meant to target vacant properties and properties owned by real estate speculators, Milsom said that neither are prevalent issues in West Kelowna.

“I don’t think they really did their due diligence,” he said. “We knew, by individuals filing their property taxes, as to whether or not they were foreign owners. We realized very quickly that this tax would impact mainly Canadians.”

The mayor said there has been little explanation as to why West Kelowna was included in the tax in the first place.

“They never really gave us any details as to why,” he said. “They just added us in.”

Milsom said in West Kelowna the tax is mainly taking its toll on B.C. residents, those with summer homes and the job market.

“I’m not surprised by the numbers,” he said, citing that about two-thirds of those who pay the tax province-wide are foreign owners or satellite families.

“But in West Kelowna’s situation, that’s not the case. We have very few foreign owners and very few satellite families.”

He cited a Canadian Home Builders of the Central Okanagan report which said a 17 per cent reduction in jobs related to residential construction in West Kelowna came at the hands of the speculation tax.

As the tax is mainly affecting “good West Kelowna citizens,” Milsom joined several other mayors in asking James to implement an opt-in/opt-out system.

“I don’t think it’s fair to tax Canadians in that way,” he said.

Several mayors at the meeting were supportive of the tax, coming mostly from the larger cities, including Vancouver and Victoria.

“Many homes are unaffordable in those areas,” Milsom said. “The spec tax fit with other programs that help to reduce home costs in those areas.”

Milsom said James is taking the feedback from all of the mayors present at the meeting into consideration but is unsure if any changes will be made. She said if any changes need to be made, they would be done before the end of the year.

“What does that mean? When are we going to hear from her?” he said.

“It’s hard to say what she’s going to come back with.”

According to the Ministry of Finance, revenue from the tax totalled $115 million for the 2018-19 fiscal year and just over $1 million came from West Kelowna.

READ MORE: Central Okanagan to have childcare needs assessed by study

READ MORE: ‘It hasn’t gone well’: Kelowna Mayor on speculation tax

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Chilliwack woman wins right to medically assisted death after three-year court battle
Next story
Lake Country aims to find happy-medium in Airport Inn shutdown

Just Posted

Lake Country aims to find happy-medium in Airport Inn shutdown

Airport Inn residents will have until Oct. 5. to find a new home unless an appeal is approved

Mayor says speculation tax is misplaced in West Kelowna

‘I don’t think they really did their due diligence,’ West Kelowna mayor says

Okanagan bike fundraiser raises $146,000 for MS research

Over 130 cyclists from the Okanagan came together to bike for a greater cause

Update: Kelowna Costco may be on the move, council to hear plans within 6 months

Costco has submitted plans to move to a newer Kelowna location

Kelowna Chamber of Commerce release nominees for 2019 Business Excellence Awards

Nominations were submitted by both the local community and businesses

Shambhala named best music festival in North America

Shambhala Music Festival is held at the Salmo River Ranch in B.C.

University gives students more time to drop courses following fatal bus crash

Extension allows students to receive full refund

Okanagan resident recalls recovery journey after heart attack

Gerry Bakker shares his experience after his heart attack 16 years ago at the age of 48

B.C. MLA calls on province to restrict vaping as first related illness appears in Canada

Todd Stone, Liberal MLA for Kamloops-South Thompson, introduced an anti-vaping bill in April

Chilliwack woman wins right to medically assisted death after three-year court battle

Julia Lamb has been the lead plaintiff in a legal battle to ease restrictions on Canada’s assisted dying laws

Open fire ban rescinded in Kamloops, Okanagan, but local bylaws still in effect

Category 2 and 3 open fires still not permitted

B.C. bus crash survivor petitions feds to fix road where classmates died

UVic student’s petition well over halfway to 5k signature goal

Concert raised funds for Agur Lake Camp

Tim Nutt was headline act at Comedy Night Fundraiser in Summerland

Summerland music promoter wins national award

Paul Biro honoured at 2019 CCMA Awards in Calgary

Most Read