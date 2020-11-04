Masks required in District of Lake Country buildings

Face coverings will be mandatory at all indoor public facilities starting Monday

Starting Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, the District of Lake Country will require visitors at all indoor public facilities to wear masks, as part of enhanced COVID-19 safety protocols. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

Masks will soon be mandatory for visits to District of Lake Country buildings.

Starting Monday, Nov. 9, people will be required to wear a mask or face covering when entering any of the district’s indoor public facilities, and when moving through shared spaces such as lobbies and hallways. Masks are also mandatory in arena change rooms and spectator areas.

The district said the mask mandate is part of an enhanced COVID-19 safety protocol that already includes hand-sanitizing stations, physical distancing, signage, plexiglass barriers and reduced meeting room occupancy.

Local governments in the area have been making similar adjustments to their COVID-19 response following recent recommendations from provincial health Dr. Bonnie Henry, who stated that wearing face coverings in public spaces is now an “expectation” as cases of the virus continue to increase in B.C.

Last week the Columbia Shuswap Regional District made masks mandatory at all of its public facilities. Other local governments including the Regional District of Central Okanagan and the City of Kelowna have followed suit.

“Unless a barrier is in place, District staff will wear masks when interacting with the public both indoors and when in close physical proximity outdoors,” the announcement states.

The mask requirement applies to visits to the Lake Country Municipal Hall, Creekside Theatre, Winfield Arena, Beasley Community Centre and the Wastewater Treatment Plant/Septage handling facility as well as the Municipal Hall lobby access to the Lake Country Library branch of the ORL.

The Camp Road Public Works office and Fire Administration building remain closed to the public.

The district also encouraged people to reduce in-person visits whenever possible by contacting staff by phone at 250-766-5650 or online at lakecountry.bc.ca. Customers requiring specialized services like development applications and building inspections should continue to arrange appointments with staff by phone, online form, or email.

READ MORE: Masks required in Regional District of Central Okanagan buildings

READ MORE: Interior Health declares COVID-19 outbreak at Kelowna seniors’ care home

Brendan Shykora

Coronavirus