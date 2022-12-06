VJH Emergency department. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

Man tight-lipped over gunshot wound to foot: Vernon RCMP

Victim not cooperative with police who are continuing to investigate

A man who ended up at the hospital after being shot in the foot isn’t saying much.

Medical staff called police to Vernon Jubilee Hospital Saturday, Dec. 3 shortly before 11 p.m. when a man arrived for treatment of his injury.

“Investigators attended the hospital and spoke with the victim who provided little information and was not cooperative with police,” said Const. Chris Terleski, Vernon North Okanagan RCMP media relations officer.

The man was treated for non-life threatening injuries prior to being released from hospital.

Meanwhile police are continuing to investigate and ask anyone with information related to the incident to call the detachment at (250) 545-7171 and quote police file 2022-21581.

