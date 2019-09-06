Man pulls knife on kids at Lumby basketball courts

Around 30 youths were present at the time of the incident: RCMP

Things got heated at the basketball courts in Lumby when a 28-year-old Vernon man pulled a knife during a courtside argument, RCMP said.

Around 30 youths were playing ball when the man pulled the knife and uttered threats to the young players.

A North Okanagan RCMP officer was there within minutes and took the suspect into custody and “seized two knives from his possession,” Const. Kelly Brett said. “This is a relatively safe park and area for the youths to play in Lumby and the RCMP is commending the youths for vacating the area immediately when the alleged knife was produced.”

Upon further investigation, RCMP found the man had two outstanding warrants for previous weapon charges.

He remains in custody and is facing possible charges of assault with a weapon, uttering threats and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

