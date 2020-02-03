Man escapes with minor injuries after driving car over cliff in West Kelowna

The incident occurred around 1 p.m. on Saturday

A man is lucky to be alive after he drove his car off the side of a cliff by the Bear Creek turnoff along Westside Road in West Kelowna on Saturday.

According to Kelowna RCMP const. Jocelyn Noseworthy, the man was traveling on Westside Road in his Dodge Caravan around 1.p.m. when he swerved to avoid a deer. He then lost control of his vehicle and drove off a steep cliff, barreling into a tree.

“He should buy a lottery ticket,” said Noseworthy.

“He’s lucky to be alive.”

The man escaped with only minor injuries and was able to take himself to the hospital.

READ MORE: Pedestrian struck on Highway 33 in Kelowna

READ MORE: UPDATE: Highway from Merritt to Hope reopened after flooding and debris cleared

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Toronto-bound Air Canada plane makes emergency landing at Madrid airport
Next story
Vehicle fire sparked in North Okanagan

Just Posted

Valentine’s Day is nearly here, are you ready?

Here are some ideas for gifts and plans for this year.

Westcorp revives controversial development at Kelowna mobile home park

The plan was resisted by Hiawatha residents in 2013 when council initially approved it

Man escapes with minor injuries after driving car over cliff in West Kelowna

The incident occurred around 1 p.m. on Saturday

Pedestrian struck on Highway 33 in Kelowna

The incident happened around 9:30 a.m. this morning

Video: Ice waves make for beautiful evening in Lake Country

Melting ice and high winds put on a show near Oyama

Two young men found dead, third still missing in Sooke

The three men were last seen at a home in Sooke on Friday night around 11 p.m

Dust advisory clouds over North Okanagan

Provincial air quality objective for PM10, is 50 micrograms per cubic metre: Vernon is 74.5, whereas Kelowna is 18.8

Large-scale search continues for man, 20, in Sooke River after two bodies found

A weekend search for three young men on southern Vancouver Island ends in tragedy

B.C. launches $2-million childcare professional development network

Minister of state announced program Monday on Vancouver Island

Automated honey extraction system to help B.C.’s beekeeping industry

The B.C. agri-tech project will receive $170,320 in funding to build prototype

Toddler’s headstone discovered in Penticton, police search for family

The headstone reads the following: “Mary Ann Heath 1993-1995”

Vehicle fire sparked in North Okanagan

Monday morning blaze sends crews out near Harwood Elementary

B.C. planning evacuation route for hundreds stuck on Sasquatch Mountain after landslide

Cars to be escorted down Monday afternoon, MOTI says.

Update: Man injured while sledding with kids on Salmon Arm property

Air ambulance called as a precaution but not required.

Most Read