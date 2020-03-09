Man dies in Whistler after RCMP use baton, pepper spray, electric shock in altercation

Whistler RCMP said they responded to a call about an intoxicated man in the Village

The province’s police watchdog is investigating after an RCMP-involved incident left a man dead in Whistler on Sunday.

Whistler RCMP said they responded to a call about an intoxicated man in the Village causing a disturbance at about 11 a.m.

According to the Independent Investigations Office of B.C., RCMP said they used pepper spray, a Taser and batons to get control of the man.

RCMP said the man “suddenly became very still,” leading police to begin CPR and call for an ambulance.

The man was taken to hospital but pronounced dead after arriving. The police officers were treated for minor injuries and released

The police watchdog is asking any witnesses to call 1-855-446-8477.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘You’re my first female driver’: B.C. women hit the road in male-dominated ride-hailing sector
Next story
COVID-19 closes sites around the world as stocks, oil prices sink

Just Posted

Tailored resumes key to Kelowna job fair successes

WorkBC liaison says homework and elbow grease will go a long way in setting applicants apart

The top must-do hiking trails to explore in the Okanagan this spring

A look at some of the most beautiful lookout points and trails the Okanagan has to offer

Five Okanagan crafted beers you have to try before you die

A look at five interesting and distinctly different adult beverages

Kelowna’s Spirit of Sails sculpture vandalized with spray-painted crosses

The Kelowna RCMP are currently investigating the incident

End of an era for Kelowna’s Center of Gravity Festival

Festival organizers officially announced it will cease to exist

Fire destroys chalet at Vancouver Island ski resort, as eight escape

Fire department needed UTV to gain access because of Alpine Village location

Canada’s top doctor warns against travelling on cruise ships over COVID-19

Update comes as Canada prepares to repatriate 237 Canadians on a cruise ship expected to dock in California

‘Incredibly thoughtful, compassionate’: B.C.’s Dr. Bonnie Henry resolves to ‘break’ COVID-19

B.C.’s top doctor has been part of the fight against SARS, ebola, flu

Day trip turns dark for snowmobilers in North Okanagan

Couple went out “for a few hours” and almost got stuck spending the night out in the dark

Man dies in Whistler after RCMP use baton, pepper spray, electric shock in altercation

Whistler RCMP said they responded to a call about an intoxicated man in the Village

Coronavirus-infected cruise ship carrying Canadians set to dock in California

There are 21 people diagnosed with COVID-19 aboard the Grand Princess

Elvis returns to lead Blue Jackets to 2-1 triumph over Canucks

Vancouver clings to final Western Conference playoff spot

‘You’re my first female driver’: B.C. women hit the road in male-dominated ride-hailing sector

Women driving for Uber and Lyft open up about safety, licensing and why they’re in the minority

Million-dollar ticket sold in Okanagan

Exact match number on Saturday, March 7 Lotto 649 draw purchased in Vernon

Most Read