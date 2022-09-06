Smithers RCMP detachment. (Marisca Bakker photo)

Smithers RCMP detachment. (Marisca Bakker photo)

Man dies in RCMP custody in Smithers, B.C.

An investigation by the B.C. Independent Investigations Office is underway

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. is investigating after a man died inside a Smithers RCMP jail cell Sunday (Sept. 4).

A release from the IIO says the man was arrested Sept. 1 and remanded in custody in Smithers.

Three days later on Sunday night, a cell guard found the man in distress and called for medical assistance. Emergency Health Services responded and transported the man to hospital where he was subsequently pronounced dead.

The IIO, B.C.’s civilian oversight agency for police, was notified shortly thereafter and commenced the investigation.

The agency is asking anyone with information about this incident to come forward by calling toll-free 1-855-446-8477 or via the contact form on the iiobc.ca website.

The Interior News has been in contact with the family of the deceased man and is currently seeking confirmation of what transpired leading to his arrest and detention.

More to come.

OTHER NEWS: VIDEO: Suspect in Saskatchewan stabbing rampage found dead


editor@interior-news.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

DeathRCMPSmithers

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Meet me on Bernard is closed for the season
Next story
UPDATE: Small fire causes minimal damage at Kelowna Costco

Just Posted

The Offspring are one of the best selling punk bands of all time. (Photo/The Offspring Facebook)
You can’t keep ‘em separated: The Offspring/Simple Plan to play Kelowna

Clean up on Bernard (Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)
Meet me on Bernard is closed for the season

The community of Peachland is outgrowing its downtown fire hall. (Photo/Peachland Fire & Rescue Service Facebook)
Peachland council to decide on borrowing millions for new fire hall

(Photo - @Kelowna_Rockets/Twitter)
Kelowna Rockets reduce roster: Something new on the way