Man convicted 33 times arrested in Kelowna for alleged break and enter

A former Lower Mainland resident with 220 police files behind his name was arrested in Kelowna after allegedly breaking into the yard of a business.

The incident unfolded about 5:30 a.m. in the 1900 block of Brendin Road on Oct. 3. A business manager called police after he discovered a man breaking into the property. The manager confronted the suspect in the fenced-in yard and waited for police, however, the man fled the scene and officers were forced to give chase.

The 27-year-old was finally arrested and charged with break and enter, with a court date scheduled for later on Monday.

Police recovered two wagons with company property stickers which had been forced through a hole cut in the fence, along with several tools.

Const. Mike Della-Paolera said the suspect’s criminal history includes charges of vehicle theft, causing a disturbance and assault. He has been convicted 33 times since 2017.

