Man charged in off-road police chase goes into medical distress in Penticton court

Ryan Patrick Regan is facing charges in connection to an off-road pursuit in March

A Keremeos man went into medical distress at the start of his hearing in a Penticton Provincial Court on Friday morning.

Ryan Patrick Regan was going to find out if he was found guilty or not for allegedly taking police on an off-road chase while in a stolen vehicle, back on March 11.

Regan is charged with theft of a motor vehicle, possession of property over $5,000, flight from police, dangerous operation of a vehicle and driving while disqualified in connection to the March 11 incident.

The 37-year-old was appearing from jail via video conference when he went into medical distress.

Regan was arrested March 11 after allegedly stealing a pickup truck in Penticton.

Police allege they attempted to pull the vehicle over but the driver did not stop and continued driving off-road and into the hills where officers lost sight of it.

Not long after, officers located the vehicle again at which time the driver drove further into the brush, knocking down trees until it was out of sight.

Officers followed the tracks and eventually found the abandoned vehicle.

A police dog was able to locate the suspect after further hiking into the brush. Regan was arrested and taken into custody by RCMP that day.

Regan has a long criminal history dating back to the early 2000s.


monique.Tamminga@pentictonwesternnews.com
Court

