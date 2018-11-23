Man barricades himself near Enderby

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP arrest Mara man after three hours

A three-hour standoff between RCMP and an alleged armed male took place near Enderby Tuesday evening.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP along with the Emergency Response Team and trained RCMP Negotiators attended a rural property in Enderby, Nov. 20 just after 6 p.m. Members responded to a domestic disturbance on a rural property located on Riverside Road in Mara. Officers learned that a lone male was allegedly armed, making threats and causing damage to the property.

Once on scene, RCMP officers quickly established a perimeter around the residence and attempted to make contact with the distraught male, however were unsuccessful. The RCMP South East District Emergency Response Team (SED ERT), Police Dog Services and specially trained negotiators, were called to the scene to assist and continue their efforts to make contact and negotiate with the male.

See also: Vernon crash results in ‘right’ turn, wrong move

After approximately three hours of trying to establish contact with the male, a dynamic entry into the home was made by the SED Emergency Response Team and Police Service dog where one male was taken into custody. During the arrest, the male sustained non-life threatening injuries and was transported to the nearest medical facility for treatment.

“Every officer deployed to this call did exactly what they are trained to do in these types of high risk situations. They successfully apprehended an armed suspect who was not only a danger to himself, the police and the community,” said Const. Kelly Brett with the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP.

A 42-year-old male, of Mara, remains in police custody and is facing possible charges of assault, uttering threats and careless use of firearms. The next court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 24.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
More lawsuits filed aginst former Kelowna social worker
Next story
VIDEO: B.C. woodcarver’s famous house destroyed by fire

Just Posted

Kelowna swimmer heads south to grow her career

Axana Merckx signed her letter of intent with the University of Arizona Wildcats last week

Rockets looking for more wins in back to back games this weekend

The Rockets host Victoria on Friday, and visit Everett on Saturday

More lawsuits filed aginst former Kelowna social worker

Robert Riley Saunders is accused of taking money from aboriginal youths in his care

Mother Nature helps Kelowna-area ski resort with its opening day

On cue, snow fell Thursday morning as Big White Ski Resort opened some of its runs

Vernon ski hill opens Saturday

Alpine Opening Delay comes to an end at SilverStar

VIDEO: B.C. woodcarver’s famous house destroyed by fire

Rolf Heer of Radium lost the Home of a Thousand Faces

Live mortar found in Vernon

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are on the scene for a live mortar that has been located.

Fraser Health Authority has raked in $105,680,008 in pay parking at hospitals since 2011

Surrey Memorial Hospital is the authority’s most significant cash cow when it comes to pay parking

Singh to run in Burnaby South byelection

Despite friendlier Brampton opening, Singh will run in Burnaby South

Professor of cannabis science is launched at the University of B.C.

Epidemiologist and research scientist M-J Milloy will be the first Canopy Growth professor

Indigenous artists reveal artwork that will adorn BC Ferries vessel

Northern Sea Wolf expected to enter service for Port Hardy - Bella Coola in June 2019

Worker buried in sawdust in a shavings bin at West Fraser B.C. Sawmill

WorksafeBC said rescue was needed on one occasion as the worker was unable to help themself

Wally Oppal says B.C. Speaker was acting on advice over legislature suspensions

Darryl Plecas was acting on advice when two top officials were placed on administrative leave

VIDEO: B.C. bus driver vindicated after raging at elderly woman

Transit police said woman had slapped driver’s arm after he apparently missed her stop in Vancouver

Most Read