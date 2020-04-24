One man was arrested after making threats to a Victoria COVID-19 testing site. (Black Press Media file photo)

Man arrested for threatening Victoria COVID-19 testing facility

Man called 811 information line with threats

One man is in police custody after making threats against COVID-19 testing sites across Greater Victoria.

Early in the morning on April 24, police responded to reports that a man had called the 811 information line and threatened COVID-19 testing facilities.

Patrol officers from the Victoria Police Department visited several public health facilities in the area, providing guidance and support to onsite staff.

Officers from departments across the region were dispatched as well, visiting health facilities to ensure the safety of staff.

The man who made the threats was arrested by Saanich police just after noon. Police say there were no injuries or additional incidents.

nina.grossman@blackpress.ca
CoronavirusVictoria

Man arrested for threatening Victoria COVID-19 testing facility

