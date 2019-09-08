Man arrested for firing paintballs at passing vehicles in Kamloops

Police say man also threatened a pedestrian before he was arrested.

The Kamloops RCMP arrested a man for firing a paintball gun at moving vehicles and threatening people with his weapon on Sept. 7.

Police initially responded to the suspect’s erratic behaviour when it was reported near the Costco at the west end of Kamloops. Witnesses observed the suspect driving all the way to the Valleyview neighbourhood near the east end of Kamloops, but when police arrived the man could not be found.

The RCMP were called again for a suspect with a similar physical description and vehicle; this time they were reported for threatening a pedestrian near the Sandman Centre hockey rink before travelling towards Riverside Park.

RCMP and CP Rail police officers located the suspect in the 800-block of Lorne Street and approached with guns drawn. The man did not resist arrest and was taken to the Kamloops RCMP detachment. He is expected to appear in court on Monday.

“This individual was really acting dangerously and we are thankful he didn’t cause any accidents or injuries to anyone prior to his arrest,” said Staff Sgt. Mat Van Laer of the Kamloops RCMP.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing, but police stated that the suspect in custody is not believed to be from the Kamloops area.

Anyone who witnessed or had any interaction with the suspect is asked to contact the Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

