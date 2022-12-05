Nanaimo RCMP are looking for a man who allegedly punched another man in a grocery store checkout line this past summer. (Photo submitted)

Man allegedly budges in line at a B.C. supermarket, punches man after confrontation

RCMP release suspect photo to renew investigation into incident from this past summer

Nanaimo RCMP released a suspect photo from an alleged supermarket assault this past summer in order to reinvigorate the investigation.

According to a police press release, a male suspect allegedly assaulted another man at Thrifty Foods in Port Place Shopping Centre at about 6 p.m. on July 23.

Witnesses told police the suspect cut in front of a senior who was waiting in the lineup to pay for groceries.

“Another man in the same line witnessed this and expressed his displeasure to the individual. The suspect appeared to take exception to being called out for his behavior, and initiated a physical altercation with the other man,” the release noted.

The victim was allegedly punched in the head several times by the suspect, who fled before police arrived and was not located. The victim did not require medical treatment.

Police say they are hoping that by releasing the image of the suspect to the public, he’ll be identified. Anyone who can provide information about the identity of this person is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345, and quote file No. 2022-25312.

