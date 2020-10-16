An RCMP officer works with a police dog as they move through the contents of a pick up truck on the grounds of Rideau Hall in Ottawa, Thursday, July 2, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Man accused of threatening PM in Rideau Hall incident to appear in court next month

The Manitoba man faces 21 weapons charges as well as one of threatening the prime minister

A man accused of roaming while heavily armed near the residences of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the Governor General this summer will be back in court next month.

Corey Hurren made a brief, virtual court appearance on Friday morning to learn he would have another hearing on Nov. 6.

Before that, his lawyers and Crown attorneys are to have a pretrial meeting scheduled near the end of the month.

The court also heard that Hurren is supposed to meet with his lawyers in the interim.

The Manitoba man faces 21 weapons charges as well as one of threatening the prime minister following an incident on July 2 at Rideau Hall, which is the official residence of the Governor General.

None of the charges has been tested in court.

Police said the military reservist and sausage-maker was heavily armed when he used a pickup truck to break through a side gate at Rideau Hall and headed toward a residence on the grounds where Trudeau and his family also live.

Neither the Trudeaus nor Gov. Gen. Julie Payette were on the grounds at the time of the incident.

Police said several guns and an illegal magazine were found in Hurren’s truck after he was peacefully arrested.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Vehicle incident causing delays on Highway 1
Next story
Facebook says its election integrity strategy is in effect in B.C.

Just Posted

Harwinder Sandhu, a Vernon registered nurse, is the declared NDP candidate for Vernon-Monashee in the upcoming Oct. 24 provincial election. Sandhu finished third in the North Okanagan-Shuswap riding in the 2019 federal election running under the NDP banner. (Black Press - file photo)
Vernon-Monashee candidate’s campaign sign vandalized with racist, crass graffiti

BC NDP candidate Harwinder Sandhu says incident is “sad and hurtful,” but inspires her to keep going

Upper Bench Estate Winery’s 2019 Riesling was named wine of the year, Oct. 15. (Okanagan Wine Festivals Society)
Penticton winery takes top spot in British Columbia Lieutenant Governor’s Wine Awards

West Kelowna’s Mission Hill Winery was also honoured with a Platinum award

(File photo)
Kelowna resident falls victim to ‘Grandparent Scam’, RCMP issue warning

A ‘lawyer’ convinced victim to send money to get son out of police custody

(Kyle Geronazzo)
Meet the candidate: Kelowna-Lake Country – Kyle Geronazzo (Libertarian)

I’m running for the BC Libertarian Party because I do not believe… Continue reading

(John Janmaat)
Meet the candidate: Kelowna-Lake Country – John Janmaat (Green)

John Janmaat grew up in Chilliwack

Mail in ballot, provincial election 2020 (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
B.C. VOTES: 2020: Get those mail-in ballots in the post ASAP

All you need to know about mail-in ballots for the 2020 B.C. election

Fernando’s Pub is located in downtown Kelowna. (Contributed)
Fernando’s Pub in Kelowna to close its doors for the winter

Fernando’s staff said COVID-19 restrictions have hit the pub hard

The Sports Men’s Basketball Championship will not proceed with the cancellation of the 2021 Winter Championships. (Contributed)
Winter championships cancelled for B.C. university athletes

The decision was made with the unanimous support of U SPORTS’ board of directors

viaSport, BC Recreation and Parks Association have issued a no spectator policy for the remainder of 2020 at indoor sporting facilities in B.C. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Spectators no longer allowed at B.C. indoor sporting facilities

The decision comes after Dr. Bonnie Henry issued caution to sports teams earlier this week

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

B.C. NDP leader John Horgan and former finance minister Carole James roll out “StrongerBC,” a $1.5 billion business support plan for COVID-19, eight months after the B.C. legislature approved borrowing the money and four days before a snap election call, Sept. 17, 2020. (B.C. government photo)
Horgan on delayed tourism, small business aid: ‘It’s happening now, dude’

$300M grant program opens eight months after money approved

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Downtown Revelstoke. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
No vacancy: COVID-19 changing rental dynamics in Revelstoke

Many say it’s far harder to find housing this fall than years prior

A man charged with aggravated assault in an April 2, 2019 stabbing in Sicamous was sentenced at the Salmon Arm Law Courts on Oct. 13, 2020. (File photo)
Man under meth psychosis who stabbed mother sentenced in Shuswap

Several people witnessed 2019 stabbing in Sicamous, man apologizes to mother in court

Most Read