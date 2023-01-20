Man accused of Kelowna Rail Trail attack re-arrested and will now stay in custody

Kyle and Justin Radis were arrested on Jan. 3 but Kyle was released on bail

A man co-accused of an assault on the Rail Trail in November 2021 has been arrested again.

Kyle Radis was found and arrested on Jan. 19 by Kelowna RCMP and is being held in custody until his court appearance. His brother Justin, who is the other man accused of the assault, is also in custody. Kyle and Justin were supposed to appear in court on Dec. 15 but skipped their court date. They were found and arrested again on Jan. 3, but Kyle was immediately released on bail, with another warrant out for his arrest.

The two brothers were accused of attacking and robbing a teen on the Rail Trail. In the attack, the teen received extensive injuries including broken ribs, a collapsed lung, a concussion, dental and nasal fractures and bruising. The brothers were able to avoid arrest for nine months.

Recently, when Kyle remained on the lam, the teen’s mom spoke with Capital News, saying “the fact that he’s out and the fact that he’s violent, that’s rather scary.”

Kelowna RCMP Media Relations Officer Cst. Mike Della-Paolera said “once again we are grateful for the assistance of both the local media outlets and the community in helping track down this individuals.”

