Male in custody for stabbing incident in Kamloops

A 19-year-old man is in custody after stabbing a 37-year-old man.

A 19-year-old man is in custody after allegedly stabbing a 37-year-old man in the McGowan Avenue area of Kamloops.

RCMP received a call on Wednesday from Royal Inland Hospital that a male had arrived at approximately 9:45 p.m. with a gunshot wound. RCMP attended and learned the 37-year-old man had actually been stabbed.

According to RCMP, the man remains in hospital and is expected to survive his injuries.

The 19-year-old is appearing in court on Dec. 7. RCMP said both men are well known to police and the investigation into the incident continues.

North Korea says war is inevitable
Oscars org adopts code of conduct after Weinstein expulsion

