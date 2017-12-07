Male in custody for stabbing incident in Kamloops

A 19-year-old man is in custody after stabbing a 37-year-old man.

A 19-year-old man is in custody after allegedly stabbing a 37-year-old man in the McGowan Avenue area of Kamloops.

RCMP received a call on Wednesday from Royal Inland Hospital that a male had arrived at approximately 9:45 p.m. with a gunshot wound. RCMP attended and learned the 37-year-old man had actually been stabbed.

According to RCMP, the man remains in hospital and is expected to survive his injuries.

The 19-year-old is appearing in court on Dec. 7. RCMP said both men are well known to police and the investigation into the incident continues.