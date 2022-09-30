Conceptual rendering of proposed development at Gordon Dr. and Lawrence Ave. (Photo/City of Kelowna)

Major rental-only development going before Kelowna council

Nearly 200 units to be built at Gordon Drive and Lawrence Avenue

A 192 unit rental-only development planned for Gordon Drive and Lawrence Avenue goes to city council for proposed rezoning Oct. 3.

Vancouver-based PC Urban plans to build a six-storey development with 192 units (1,2,3 bedroom), a childcare centre, and a two-level parkade.

The property currently has a building with a daycare and offices.

A staff report to council states short-term rentals would not be permitted in the building, and principal residents must live in the building 270-days per year.

Staff supports the proposed rezoning as it meets Official Community Plan objectives and is a community-oriented building.

More development for council approval

Council will also consider issuing a development permit for a six-storey, 60-unit apartment building over four lots on Coronation Avenue, between St. Paul and Richter streets.

The unit mix includes 25 bachelor units, 20 one-bedroom units, and 15 two-bedroom units. Five of the units are ground-oriented townhomes.

Conceptual rendering of proposed development on Coronation Ave. (Photo/City of Kelowna)

