Kicking Horse Canyon has many tight bends and corners. (Keri Sculland/Star Photo)

Major Highway 1 upgrades near Golden inches closer to construction

Construction is expected to last for four years

On Sept. 18, the province announced it’s closer to choosing the final team to reconstruct a 4.8 km section of Highway 1 east of Golden.

READ MORE: ‘Definitely Revelstoke will take a financial hit’: Highway 1 upgrades near Golden to begin fall 2020

The team entering into final rounds of negotiations include Kicking Horse Canyon Constructors, Aecon Group Inc, Parsons Inc. and Emil Anderson Construction.

Phase 4 involves turning a two lane highway in Kicking Horse Canyon into a four lane divided roadway.

The province is aiming to reduce collisions by 66 per cent and increase the posted speed limit from 80 km/h to 100 km/h.

Limited preliminary work is expected to start this fall prior to the final contract award, which is expected later this year. Traffic will be minimally impacted at this point in time.

However, once the final contract is awarded and reconstruction begins in earnest, various types of closures are to be expected, such as delays of up to 20 minutes, scheduled closures less than two hours, overnight closures up to 10 hours and extended 24-hour closures.

READ MORE: Upgrades coming to Highway 1 between Glacier National Park and Golden

In an earlier article, the province said there will be no 24-hour closures during the summer or winter and extended 24-hour closures should be posted three months in advance on DriveBC. Traffic will be diverted to Highway 93 and Highway 95, adding an extra 100 kilometres to the drive from Calgary to Golden.

The project is expected to cost $601 million and be finished by 2024.

In 2003, the Kicking Horse Canyon Project was launched to improve 26 km of highway between Golden and Yoho National Park. The province said all four phases will cost $927 million, with the Government of Canada providing $350 million and B.C. covering the rest. Each summer, roughly 12,000 vehicles travel this section of highway. Phase 4 is the final project.

Written with files from Claire Palmer

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:
liam.harrap@revelstokereview.com

 

@RevelstokeRevue
editor@revelstoketimesreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Construction

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Vernon man brews up award-winning flavours in Golden
Next story
Okanagan temperatures hit 30 C by end of September

Just Posted

Okanagan temperatures hit 30 C by end of September

The autumn equinox takes place in the northern hemisphere on Sept. 22

Vernon centre lights up for visibility amid pandemic

Impact of COVID-19 on live event workers sparks Canadian movement

Work limits Lake Country road access

Bottom Wood Lake Road closed to southbound traffic

Wanted man with violent past might be in Okanagan

RCMP asking for public’s help in locating Roy Andrew

Citing stability, B.C. Premier calls snap election for Oct. 24

John Horgan meets with Lieutenant Governor to request vote

COVID-19: 4 more deaths, 366 new cases in B.C. since Friday

A total of 8,208 people in B.C. have tested positive for COVID-19 since January

Vernon man brews up award-winning flavours in Golden

Kenton (Kent) Donaldson is co-founder of Whitetooth Brewing Company Ltd. in Golden

Okanagan talent airs for Top of the Country

Raquel Cole semi-finalist in SiriusXM contest with Canadian Country Music Association

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

‘Ain’t no basic batch’: Kraft Dinner announces limited-edition pumpkin spice flavour

KD’s classic powdered cheese meets cinnamon and nutmeg

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

First full day of B.C.’s election campaign begins amid COVID-19 pandemic

B.C. Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson and the Green party’s Sonia Furstenau criticized John Horgan’s decision

Major Highway 1 upgrades near Golden inches closer to construction

Construction is expected to last for four years

RCMP issue two $2,300 COVID fines at same Metro Vancouver vacation rental within 24 hours

Cpl. Mike Kalanj said it was ‘quite frankly appalling’ to see parties breaking COVID-19 rules

Most Read