Major development proposed for Black Mountain area

A Kelowna developer has proposed a substantial development for the Black Mountain area that it says will aid the city’s growth on the eastern side of the city.

New Town Architecture designed the proposal, which outlines plans for a commercial centre at the corner of Highway 33 and Loseth Road including a grocery store and other mixed commercial use. Plans also include condos, a child care centre and an assisted living facility for seniors.

The commercial centre will contain 26,850 square feet of space, anchored by a grocery store and a three-story commercial building.

“The community commercial centre will support the daily needs of a consumer and provide a convenient grocery and personal services located near the Loseth/Highway 33 light controlled intersection,” read the proposal.

New Town submitted the application for both development permits and rezoning on Dec. 1.

