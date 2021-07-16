Mabel Lake fire grows to 277 hectares near Lumby, evacuation alert issued

Fires glow on the hills above Mabel Lake July 14, as seen from the Enderby side from the marina. (Bruce Ingleson photo)

A wildfire burning north of Lumby has grown substantially and has nearby residents on evacuation alert.

The Bunting Road fire near Mabel Lake is now listed at 277 hectares and out of control.

An Evacuation alert was issued Friday, July 16 around 4 p.m. by Regional District of North Okanagan.

“The alert is to prepare you to evacuate your premises or property should it be found necessary,” the regional district said. “Residents will be given as much advance notice as possible prior to evacuation; however, you may receive limited notice due to changing conditions.”

The alert applies to the 10,000-17,000 blocks of Mabel Lake Forest Service Road, including properties known as Cottonwoods, where there are a number of homes and cabins in the area.

The next update will be provided Saturday, July 17 at 12 p.m.

Along with growth in the fire, the change is due to more accurate mapping of the blaze by B.C. Wildfire Service crews who have been busy fighting the fires and have not been able to update their status as regularly.

The fire was reported yesterday, Thursday July 15 as 40 hectares. Six personnel, a helicopter and heavy equipment were tackling that fire at that time.

