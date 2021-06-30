Lumby Health Centre taking bids for auction fundraiser

Passes to the Lumby Disc Golf Course are among the more than $1,700 in items up for bid in the first Lumby Health Centre Online Auction, raising funds for programs and equipment. (Facebook photo)

Clicks of a computer mouse can help health care in the Village of Lumby.

The Lumby Health Centre is going online with a silent auction to help raise funds in 2021. The auction runs from June 30 to July 22.

“We are bringing in another health pro so there will be a few expenses there, and there are other programs we support,” said Lumby Health Centre board chairperson Ev Reade. “Eventually, we will have to replace the X-ray equipment so we’re being proactive and building a nest egg for that.”

A non-profit society that relies on fundraising to operate, this is the first time the health centre has gone online to raise money from the community. In turn, the community has shown its support as more than $1,70o in items have been donated to the auction.

“The people have been really good, especially in Lumby where they’re familiar with the health centre,” said Reade. “We’ve gotten support from people who have struggled through COVID. People are saying, ‘Sign me up.’ The community has been very generous.”

You have to register to place a bid on the donated items, which includes two nights at Halcyon Hot Springs, a family pass for 2021 to the Lumby Pool, passes for the Lumby Disc Golf Course, tools, beauty products, haircuts, dog grooming and gift cards to grocery stores.

To register for the auction and to view the items available for bid, go to https://app.galabid.com/lumbyhealthcentre/items.

“This is a fun event and we hope people do have fun with it,” said Reade. “Through the link, you can follow the bids. We hope people will support our health centre.”

You can also get to the auction site through the health centre website.

