Lumby extends campfire ban, Vernon prohibition remains

While the Kamloops Fire Centre has lifted its ban on campfires, the Village of Lumby is extending it.

After evaluating local conditions, Lumby is extending the local campfire ban until noon next Friday.

“Our community continues to experience hot and dry conditions and there is still a high fire danger rating,” CAO Tom Kadla said. “By Sept. 16, 2022 we are anticipating that the change in the weather which will reduce the risks and be more suitable time to life the campfire ban. This measure will help prevent human-caused wildfires and protect public safety until conditions improve.”

A campfire ban also remains in Vernon.

“We will distribute a media release when the campfire ban is rescinded,” communications manager Christy Poirier said. “Until that time, it remains in effect within the City of Vernon municipal boundary.”

The following activities are prohibited and apply to all public and private lands:

• Campfires

• Discarding burning substances near combustible material

• Open air burning

• Fireworks

• Sky lanterns

• Tiki torches and similar kinds of torches

• Burn barrels or burn cages

• Chimineas

