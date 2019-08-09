Lost photographs returned to family: Kelowna RCMP

Kelowna RCMP have found the owners of an envelope full of family photographs after tipsters came forward and identified the family.
#GoodNews! Thanks to our followers the ✉️ of invaluable family photos was returned to its rightful owner earlier this week. Many tipsters came forward sharing info on the identity of the family & a family representative attended the @KelownaRCMP Detachment to claim their memories
RCMP posted a tweet saying they have found the rightful owners and a family representative went to the Kelowna detachment “to claim their memories.”
The envelope of photographs was found on Aug. 2.
