Lost dog scam making the rounds on Okanagan-Shuswap social media groups

BC SPCA reminds people to go through official channels to report, adopt lost dogs

A seemingly well-intentioned post bout a lost puppy shared locally on social media has been identified as a scam running throughout the province and beyond.

Originally shared under the name Nicky Tim, the same post has gone up at least 30 times on Facebook buy and sell groups in the Okanagan-Shuswap, as well as groups in Edmonton and Airdrie, Alta. The posts also appears in a ‘Sydney yard sale’ group in Nova Scotia. It features a different dog, but the wording and request of the post is the same.

Two lost dog scams posted to Facebook Nov. 30 2022. (Facebook photos)

Two lost dog scams posted to Facebook Nov. 30 2022. (Facebook photos)

While the posts don’t include any specific requests besides to ‘bump’ the post to try and reunite dog and owner, there are several scam possibilities.

Concerned resident Mandy Toner has heard of similar stories in which the scam poster will reply to people who are interested in adopting the dog if the original owners aren’t found, and will request a ‘re-homing fee’ for their involvement in the adoption. Once the online deposit is made, the Facebook post and the scammer will disappear.

Another route scammers may take will be to get an email address from concerned users and try to log in with that email, then asking for the prompted code that lets you change your password. If a person is concerned enough about their internet safety or not very knowledgeable, they may send the code. Scammers will also send a link that asks for access through your Facebook account or associated email, and while it looks legitimate, Facebook doesn’t send this kind of two-factor authentication through private messages.

This trick can be used whenever there is direct communication online but this particular scam is targeting animal lovers.

Meranda Dussault, centre manager at the BC SPCA Shuswap Community Animal Centre, said the rescue has not had any strange lost dog reports come in, and definitely none that match the photos in the scammer’s posts. However, she knows that scams run rampant online and reminds people to contact the SPCA or another animal rescue if they need help with a lost pet. These organizations work with professionals and have networks in place to reunite owners and pets and of course to find abandoned animals new homes.

“Don’t engage in social media posts that offer very little information and are generic in nature,” is Dussault’s advice.

“Never give out your personal information, no matter how passionate you feel about the animal that has been posted. Scammers are often creative thinkers and know how to pull on your heart strings.”

Never give out personal information, send money, or arrange to meet someone from online who you don’t know in person. If a post looks suspicious in any way, including if comments are turned off or the person’s profile has little to no information on it, do not engage and report the account.

READ MORE: Shuswap Santa puts his Facebook hacker on the naughty list

READ MORE: Buy cookies, support the animals during Kelowna BC SPCA bake sale

@willson_becca
rebecca.willson@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

facebookScamsShuswap

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. police officer quits task force over concerns about RCMP tactics at Fairy Creek
Next story
Extreme cold warning issued for B.C.’s Chilcotin as temperatures plunge to nearly -40C

Just Posted

Image from a video taken of the arrest on May 30 in downtown Kelowna.
“Imperfect but reasonable”: judge finds Kelowna constable not guilty of assault

The fundraiser Justice for Harmandeep Kaur is online at gofundme.com. (GoFundMe)
Preliminary trial date set for man accused of killing UBC Okanagan security guard

The Peachland Community Centre is the district’s only designated public cooling centre during an extreme heat event. (Black Press file photo)
Air conditioning replacement for Peachland Community Centre ‘critical’

Zoe Pauling won Black Press Media’s contest to win tickets to the Vancouver Canucks game later this season. (Submitted)
Doubled-sided sign wins tickets to Vancouver Canucks game