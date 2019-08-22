Lost and found: Police seek owner of Firefly bag

The bag was turned into the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP on August 19th, 2019

  • Aug. 22, 2019 8:37 a.m.
  • News

A gray and black Firefly bag was found on George Street in Enderby and was turned into the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP on August 19th, 2019. The bag is full of undisclosed items, and police are hoping to find the owner.

If you can describe what is inside the case to the investigator, we would love to be able to reunite you with your property, said Cpl. Tania Finn, Media Relations Officer with the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP.”

If the bag is yours, you can claim it by contacting Cst. Caitlyn Lees at 250-546-3028 and verifing the contents.

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Meet your RibFest BBQers
Next story
Trudeau vows to stand firm against ‘increasingly assertive’ China

Just Posted

The Who’s iconic rock opera coming to Kelowna

Theatre Kelowna Society celebrates 70th season this fall with Tommy

Meet your RibFest BBQers

RibFest Kelowna runs Aug. 23, 24 and 25

Lake Country residents would like to swim

Survey shows 55 per cent of respondents favour a community pool

Local photographer donates book sales to Foundry Kelowna

The book features 14 Kelowna men sharing their mental health resiliency stories

Foundry Kelowna to take its services on the road this fall

Foundry Mobile will break down barriers for Kelowna youth thanks to a generous donation

Down the Rabbit Hole in Kelowna

Down The Rabbit Hole, is a story based on Alice in Wonderland told through dance and acrobatics.

BREAKING: Province approves Surrey police force

Minister of Public Safety Mike Farnworth green-lights city’s municipal police force

Down the Rabbit Hole in Kelowna

Down The Rabbit Hole, is a story based on Alice in Wonderland told through dance and acrobatics.

Concerts, workshops and more will be held in Summerland Aug 24 to Sept. 1

The Ryga Arts Festival, which runs Aug. 24 to Sept. 1 in… Continue reading

Police watchdog investigating two officers after Langley teen’s suspected overdose

According to IIO, two officers were deployed to help Carson Crimeni but did not locate him before he died

B.C. father tells judge he did not kill his young daughters

Andrew Berry pleaded not guilty to the December 2017 deaths

Poll: Are you stressed about back to school costs?

Take our poll and have your say

Judge seeks compassion for man caught on moped

Defendant says ICBC told him he could drive

The Ice Queen of the blues coming to the South Okanagan

Award winning blues artist Sue Foley coming to the Dream Café

Most Read