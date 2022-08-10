Long-serving West Kelowna politician calling it a career

‘My wife and I have given this a lot of serious thought’

West Kelowna councillor and former mayor Doug Findlater will not be seeking re-election.

“My wife and I have given this a lot of serious thought and I am happy to say that after having two long and successful lifetime careers it is time to devote more time to family and personal matters,” he said.

Findlater has served the westside community for nearly 20 years including 10 years as mayor, one year on the start up West Kelowna council, and four years on the current council. He also served as chair of the Westside Governance Restructure Committee, and alternate Electoral Area Director Westside.

“Our city was born into turmoil in 2007,” added Findlater. “We were a new large city of 28,000 just incorporating. We were the last to the table in the Central Okanagan, and worked to overcome significant divisions within our citizenry.”

He noted successive councils have built a foundation for the successes the city has seen to date.

Findlater also said he is not alone in the successes he has enjoyed.

“I could not have devoted my time and energy without the support and encouragement of my wife Willie who is my rock. I am eternally grateful to her for supporting me in local politics.”

He added he will keep tabs on the evolution of West Kelowna and expects to make occasional public comments.

“The incumbent council needs more balance and the electorate can restore this by electing more women to council, and those candidates who are more fiscally responsible,” he said. “I encourage such people to put their names forward for the Oct. 15 election.”

