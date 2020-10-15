A new report on the mental health of Canadian workers suggests loneliness is worse for many people than the fear of dying from COVID-19. A person stands under an umbrella while looking out at English Bay as heavy rain falls, in Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A new report on the mental health of Canadian workers suggests loneliness is worse for many people than the fear of dying from COVID-19. A person stands under an umbrella while looking out at English Bay as heavy rain falls, in Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Loneliness taking toll on Canadian mental health in COVID era, study finds

Morneau Shepell’s overall mental health index for September was down 10.2 points from its pre-2020 benchmark

A new report on the mental health of Canadian workers suggests loneliness is worse for many people than the fear of dying from COVID-19.

Morneau Shepell’s overall mental health index for September was down 10.2 points from its pre-2020 benchmark. The reading in August was down 11.2 points from the benchmark, while July was down 10.4 points.

While the financial impact of the pandemic and getting ill with COVID-19 were the most prevalent concerns, people who identified loneliness as a concern had the lowest mental health score at minus 25.8.

That was even lower than the score of minus 17.7 for those who cited a fear of dying from COVID-19 as a worry.

Morneau Shepell’s latest monthly report on its mental health index is based on online responses collected Aug. 21 to 30, before the recent surge of COVID cases.

The polling industry’s professional body says online surveys cannot be assigned a margin of error because they do not randomly sample the population.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

mental health

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Family of Indigenous teen who was found dead in B.C. group home pushes for public inquiry

Just Posted

RCMP on scene of the 1300 block of Sylvania Cres.
RCMP raid Rutland home

The officers confirmed they are on scene for an on-going drug investigation

Columnist Jim Taylor nearly overlooked a blessing that was an airline representative going above and beyond to get his 16-year-old granddaughter home for Thanksgiving. (Chandan Khanna/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)
Counting my unexpected blessings

Faith and Life columnist Jim Taylor counts his blessings

Ivan and Jamie Gracia Rivera represent for Mexico at last year’s Gathering Together Multicultural Festival in Salmon Arm. The two operate Salmon Arm restaurant Cantina Vallarta. This summer, Ivan opened new Mexican restaurants in Sicamous and Lake Country. (File photo)
Salmon Arm restaurateur brings taste of Mexico to Sicamous, and Lake Country

Cantina Vallarta owner Ivan Rivera embraces opportunities amid pandemic

New York Skyline.
Morning Start: New York City Is Going to Get Bigger to Prepare for Climate Change

Your morning start for Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020

Requiring students to write the Foundation Skills Assessment testing continues to be a hot point of debate within the public school education community. (Contributed)
Central Okanagan teachers push to cancel FSA testing

School board defers request to committee for further discussion

City staff drop, take cover and hold on during The Great British Columbia Shake Out on Thursday, Oct. 17. 2019. (Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS)
Great BC ShakeOUT happens today at 10:15 a.m.

‘Drop, cover, and hold on’ is the appropriate action to reduce injury and death, experts say

Nathan Hrushkin, left, helps Francois Therrien, curator of dinosaur paleoecology at the Royal Tyrrell Museum, assemble a plaster cast onto a fossilized dinosaur bone, which was discovered by Hrushkin in the Horseshoe Valley of southern Alberta in an undated handout photo. Experts say the 12-year-old Calgary boy’s discovery will fill a significant gap in their knowledge of dinosaur evolution. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Dion Hrushkin, *MANDATORY CREDIT*
‘Discovery by little Nathan:’ Boy, 12, finds fossil of duck-billed dinosaur in Alberta

Nathan and his dad have learned that the bone belonged to a young hadrosaur

Participating in a Zoom press conference on Thursday morning (Oct. 15) about the death of Traevon Desjarlis-Chalifoux in Abbotsford were (clockwise from top left) Harvey McLeod, Theresa Campiou, Kukpi7 Judy Wilson, Robert Phillips and Sarah Rauch.
Family of Indigenous teen who was found dead in B.C. group home pushes for public inquiry

Body of Traevon Desjarlais-Chalifoux, 17, was found in closet 4 days after reported missing

Emergency room nurse Stephanie Bazinet received the BC Emergency Health Services Vital Link Award for saving a man’s life in June while 9 months pregnant with Wyatt, who was born July 21. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)
VIDEO: Nurse, nine months pregnant, performs CPR saving man’s life

Stephanie Bazinet received the BC Emergency Health Services Vital Link Award

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

An Abbotsford woman filmed unusual activity in the sky on Wednesday night.
VIDEO: Abbotsford woman records unusual object in the sky

Apparent unidentified flying object spotted on Wednesday night near McCallum Road exit

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Jordan Naterer, 25, was last seen Saturday Oct. 10. He planned a hike in the Manning Park area, and has not been seen since. Photo Facebook.
Search for missing Vancouver hiker in Manning Park intensifies

Efforts are hindered by freezing temperatures and snow

B.C.’s Court of Appeal is in Vancouver. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)
2 men appeal convictions in Surrey Six slayings

They were convicted of murdering six people in suite 1505 of the Balmoral Tower in Whalley on Oct. 19, 2007

Most Read