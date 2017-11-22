Locket and brooch turned into RCMP

Kelowna - locket has been engraved with an undisclosed name

Mounties are looking for the owner of a gold brooch and locket, which was mailed to the RCMP.

The found item is described as a yellow gold brooch shaped like a bow, with a gold heart-shaped locket attached, according to Kelowna RCMP.

The locket has been engraved with an undisclosed name, while both the brooch and locket are engraved with flowers. Inside the gold locket are two photographs, one of a man wearing a military cap, police believe to be of the era of the Second World War. The second photo of a woman seen wearing a sun hat.

“This unique piece of jewellery appears as though it would be of significant sentimental value to the person who lost it,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey. “We need the public to help us reunite this brooch and locket with its rightful owner.”

The handwritten note, which accompanied the yellow gold brooch with locket, reads:

“Dear Sir, I found this little brouch (sic) yrs ago on the streets of Rutland but never got around to turning it in. I found it again amongst my things recently. With much regrets for being a procrastinator. Sincerely, A procrastinator.”

If you recognize the man or woman from the pictures inside the found locket, or you are the rightful owner of this piece of jewelry, please contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 with proof of ownership including the engraved name on the face of the locket.

Previous story
One person sent to hospital after fire near Keremeos
Next story
B.C. to reimburse methadone patients for taking clinic fees off welfare cheques

Just Posted

Vernon one of Canada’s most dangerous places

Penticton, Kamloops, Kelowna, Lake Country and Salmon Arm also make Maclean’s list

Uber official says public needs to push for ridesharing in B.C.

Mike van Hemmen tells Kelowna Chamber of commerce ridesharing would be ‘win-win-win’

Cram the Cruiser back in Lake Country

The annual fundraiser will be held Dec. 2 at the Save On

Sagmoen’s court case adjourned again

Curtis Sagmoen will appear back in court on Dec. 14

Cougar spotted near Okanagan elementary school

Cougar sighting near Peter Greer Elementary in Lake Country

Okanagan ski hills open for the season

Both Big White and Silverstar Resort open for the 2017-18 season Thursday

Four years for discharging shotgun in home, school break-in

Yvon Martel also threatened his wife and broke into an elementary school

Traci Genereaux: Gone, but not forgotten

COLUMN: Family, friends want justice for Vernon teen

Up close and personal roots performance on Vernon stage

The Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre Society presents William Prince Nov. 29-30

B.C. co-ops relieved with Ottawa’s housing strategy

Federal government to have a new co-operative housing funding model in place by 2020

B.C. NDP referendum plan sparks legislature battle

David Eby says public will decide on proportional referendum

Hammy has been freed of his threads, a purple antler remains

The iconic Prince Rupert buck with a piece of hammock attached to his antlers was caught by COs

Inmate suing Okanagan Correctional over alleged assault

Inmate claims an officer grabbed him by the throat and threw him onto the bed

Indigenous hockey legend skates through Oliver

Multiple record-holder Reggie Leach attended an event honouring old Indigenous hockey players

Most Read