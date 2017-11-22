Locket and brooch turned into RCMP

Mounties are looking for the owner of a gold brooch and locket, which was mailed to the RCMP.

The found item is described as a yellow gold brooch shaped like a bow, with a gold heart-shaped locket attached, according to Kelowna RCMP.

The locket has been engraved with an undisclosed name, while both the brooch and locket are engraved with flowers. Inside the gold locket are two photographs, one of a man wearing a military cap, police believe to be of the era of the Second World War. The second photo of a woman seen wearing a sun hat.

“This unique piece of jewellery appears as though it would be of significant sentimental value to the person who lost it,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey. “We need the public to help us reunite this brooch and locket with its rightful owner.”

The handwritten note, which accompanied the yellow gold brooch with locket, reads:

“Dear Sir, I found this little brouch (sic) yrs ago on the streets of Rutland but never got around to turning it in. I found it again amongst my things recently. With much regrets for being a procrastinator. Sincerely, A procrastinator.”

If you recognize the man or woman from the pictures inside the found locket, or you are the rightful owner of this piece of jewelry, please contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 with proof of ownership including the engraved name on the face of the locket.