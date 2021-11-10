Crowds at English Bay were blasted with a large beam of light from an RCMP Air-1 helicopter on Friday, May 14. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marc Grandmaison

Loaded firearm leads to arrests in Vernon

RCMP converged near Upper Room Mission, police helicopter called in during chase

Two people were arrested and a loaded firearm was seized after police responded to a weapons complaint in downtown Vernon on Tuesday afternoon.

A witness reported seeing a man pointing a firearm at another person in the 3400-block of 27th Avenue Nov. 9.

RCMP immediately responded to the area, however, the suspect fled in a vehicle prior to the arrival of police.

An RCMP Air Services helicopter helped locate the suspect vehicle in the 3900-block of 30th Avenue, where police initiated a traffic stop and safely arrested the occupants without incident.

During a search of the vehicle investigators located and seized a loaded firearm.

Two Vernon men, 34- and 38-years-old, face numerous potential criminal charges and have since been released from custody pending a future court appearance.

The investigation into the incident is continuing.

READ MORE: Vernon gymnastics fire deemed suspicious

READ MORE: Downtown Vernon extends security camera deal for businesses

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CrimeRCMP

Previous story
Teenage boy, 17, killed in single-vehicle overnight crash in Langley
Next story
Unleashed dog attack on deer in Kelowna park leads to charges against owner

Just Posted

Spider-Island, filmed in Vernon, comes to the Towne Theatre Nov. 17 for three showings in support of the Canadian Mental Health Association. (Contributed)
Spider-Man back at the big screen, starring Vernon

A fire that destroyed the North Valley Gymnastics Club Oct. 31 has now been deemed suspicious. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
UPDATE: Vernon gymnastics fire deemed suspicious

The City of Vernon has now implemented a vaccination policy for employees and volunteers who support municipal services. (Black Press Media file photo)
Vernon institutes vaccination mandate for employees, volunteers

The Similkameen River is one of eight regions that are part of the Canadian portion of the Columbia River Basin. (Cindy Boehm/UBC Okanagan)
UBCO, Okanagan Nation Alliance to host 2021 One River, One Ethics conference in Kelowna