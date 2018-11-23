Live mortar found in Vernon

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are on the scene for a live mortar that has been located.

Updated: 4:05 p.m.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are on the scene for a live mortar that has been located between the army camp and Allan Brooks Way on Mission Road in Vernon.

“The road will remain closed,” the RCMP said in a tweet. “DND will attend to dismantle the device safely. Avoid the area.”

The road is blocked on 34th Street by Emmanuel Baptist Church. Traffic is being rerouted down 15th Avenue.

Live mortar found in Vernon

