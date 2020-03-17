Kelowna City Hall. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)

WATCH: City of Kelowna laying off 65 employees, closing 10 city facilities due to COVID-19

Mayor Colin Basran made the announcement at noon

Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran is anticipated to speak to the COVID-19 pandemic at a news conference today at noon at city hall.

A live stream will be available here as the mayor addresses local media.

At a city council meeting on March 16, the mayor said contingency plans are in the works to maintain essential services if a large number of city staff need to self-isolate. Those services include water treatment, wastewater management and emergency services.

More to come.

READ MORE: Kelowna’s Gospel Mission closes day services

READ MORE: New phone lines, self-isolation guide for COVID-19 in B.C.

WATCH: City of Kelowna laying off 65 employees, closing 10 city facilities due to COVID-19

Mayor Colin Basran made the announcement at noon

