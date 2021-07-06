Lightning strikes start fires in Glacier National Park

A look at the fire activity in the Revelstoke area

A map of the fire activity in Glacier National Park, as of July 6, 2021. (Parks Canada)

Parks Canada saw four fire starts in Glacier National Park July 1, however the rain that followed helped slow the fire activity.

According to a news release, Parks fire crews are actively managing and/or monitoring these wildfires as required, they do not pose a risk to people or assets.

The crew also responded to a wildfire between the two parks, in the Fang Creek area, July 2 and 3.

“The safety of the public, our crews, infrastructure and neighbouring lands is Parks Canada’s top priority,” said Parks Canada in a news release. “Crews continue to monitor the parks for new wildfires and are ready with the resources to respond quickly.”

Smoke may be visible on Mt. Green from the Trans-Canada Highway, the other fires are located at Beaver valley and the Incommapleux area.

There is currently a fire ban across the province as well as in Glacier and Mt. Revelstoke National Park.

Other fire activity in the Revelstoke area includes a lightning strike on Frisby Ridge July 5, that is estimated to be 0.01 Hectares.

North of Revelstoke, in the Old Camp Creek area, there is a 72 Hectare, out of control fire that is suspected to have been started by lightning. According to the BC Wildfire services dashboard, it is approximately 100 km north of Revelstoke.

On the other side of Lake Revelstoke, is a fire near Kirbyville Creek that is suspected to be caused by lightning at is around 0.3 hectares, again around 100 km north of Revelstoke.

A third fire near Mica Dam is described to be near Soards Creek, is suspected to be caused by lightning and around 22 hectares.

South of Revelstoke, near Pingston Creek, there is a o.o1 hectare fire that is suspected to be caused by lighting. It is approximately 40 km south of Revelstoke.

