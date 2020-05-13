Loaner children’s lifejackets are available at 14 locations around the Shuswap. (Contributed)

Life-jacket Day a chance to reflect on boating safety

101 Canadians die each year in boating-related accidents; improper lifejacket use is a factor

Ahead of National Life-jacket Day, the Shuswap Watershed Council has some harsh facts to share about the dangers of boating without a flotation device.

According to the council, 101 Canadians die each year in boating-related accidents; improper life-jacket use is a factor in 87 per cent of these fatalities.

The educational campaign around life-jacket use hits its peak on National Life-jacket Day on May 14, which coincides with when many boaters are getting out on the water for the first time of the year.

Read More: Black bear and cubs spotted in Salmon Arm park

Read More: Peer pressure, public messaging will affect behaviour when rules loosen: experts

Life-jackets aren’t the only important piece of boating-related safety to keep in mind; the statement from the watershed council states that alcohol was a factor in 41 per cent of boating-related fatalities, expressing the importance of having a sober captain.

“We sometimes think we’re immune to accidents, but we’re not,” said Erin Vieira, program manager for the Shuswap Watershed Council.

“When an accident happens, your life-jacket buys you time to be rescued.”

Read More: COVID-19: iPads ‘a huge hit’ at Okanagan retirement homes

Read More: B.C. records 29 more COVID-19 cases, no new care home outbreaks

There are 14 stations at public parks, beaches and boat launches around the Shuswap that are equipped with child-sized life-jackets which can be borrowed for free. The life-jackets are provided by the Royal Canadian Marine Search & Rescue Station #106 Shuswap and other community sponsors.

“Start the boating season with a commitment to wear your life-jacket or PFD every time you go on the water. And, if you’re the captain, it’s your responsibility to make sure everyone on board has a properly fitted flotation device,” a statement from the watershed council reads.


jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Swimming

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Okanagan boaters fined, gear seized after angling with illegal bait, prohibited gear
Next story
B.C. sees spike in search and rescue calls ahead of COVID-19 restrictions easing

Just Posted

Interior Health to resume elective surgeries

“Our priority is to minimize the risk of transmission of COVID-19”

Kelowna council green lights new drive-thru despite staff’s climate concerns

Council said the area is largely car-centric and the environmental impact of non-approval would be negligible

Semi-truck catches fire on Highway 97 C near West Kelowna

The single occupant was able to escape without any injuries

COVID-19 affecting Kelowna rental market

Kelowna rent for a two-bedroom home is down in April over March, according to report

VIDEO: Thunderstorm brings hail to Kelowna

Environment Canada forecast thundershowers for the Okanagan on Tuesday

Trudeau not ready to talk about extending U.S. travel ban, even as deadline approaches

Prime minister says conversations with U.S. president are ongoing

Train brake test called into question by TSB after fatal Field derailment probe

The derailment, which occured in Feb. 2019, killed three crew members

Partial return to class for Central Okanagan students: COVID-19

School District 23 and the Board of Education have released a letter regarding returning to class

No opening date in sight for provincial parks near Revelstoke

In other places the parks are opening for day use

WATCH: North Okanagan treated to cotton-candy skies

Special weather alert last night brought extra special sunsets to region

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

After grizzly spotted in B.C. village, mayor warns not to come searching for the bears

Wildlife warnings have been issued in Sayward, but people are ignoring it and going out in search of the bear to get photographs

Stewardship association launches petition opposing campground on South Okanagan lake

Campground will have multiple negative effects, says stewardship association

NDP calls for universal sick-leave benefits as people return to work

Without sick leave, Leader Jagmeet Singh says people could bring the virus to work

Most Read