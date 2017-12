Snow is in the forecast for this week

It looks like snow is in the forecast for Kelowna this week.

Today’s forecast is mainly cloudy, followed by periods of snow Sunday, according to Environment Canada.

On Monday there is a 60 per cent chance of flurries and Tuesday is expected to cool off with a high of -1 C.

For the mid-week, there is a predicted mix of sun and cloud.

