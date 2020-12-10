Traffic was backed up for a few kilometres on Hwy. 97 past Falkland toward Westwold. DriveBC reported the highway has been partially re-opened. (Caitlin Clow - Vernon Morning Star)

Traffic was backed up for a few kilometres on Hwy. 97 past Falkland toward Westwold. DriveBC reported the highway has been partially re-opened. (Caitlin Clow - Vernon Morning Star)

Lesser sentence for woman in North Okanagan shootout

Woman pleas guilty to one charge; sentenced to 12-month probation

A woman involved in a shootout incident with police in the Westwold area last December pleaded guilty Wednesday and was sentenced on a lesser charge.

Jennifer Singleton, born in 1981, was initially facing 14 charges including attempted murder after the Dec. 3, 2019, incident that saw two suspects involved in a dynamic police incident that closed Highway 97 for more than six hours and locked down Westwold Elementary School.

On Dec. 8, 2020, Singleton pleaded guilty to one charge of being in a vehicle knowing a prohibited or restricted firearm was in the vehicle contrary to the Criminal Code.

Singleton was sentenced the same day in the Vernon Courts, communications counsel Dan McLaughlin said. She received a conditional discharge with 12 months probation and a 10-year firearm ban.

The other 13 charges were stayed by the Crown.

Around 19 shots fired were heard by nearby residents last December. Eyewitness Trevor Caldwell told the Morning Star he watched a vehicle drive into the farmer’s field behind a church after driving over a spike belt deployed by North Okanagan RCMP.

Then, Caldwell said he heard an estimated 19 shots fired.

“The male occupant left the car heading towards police and stopped about halfway and put his arms in the air and stayed in that position for 15 or 20 minutes before the police approached him,” Caldwell told Black Press Dec. 3, 2019.

That man was Darwyn Allen Curtis Sellars.

Sellars, who was 31 at the time of the incident, is set to return to court Jan. 18, 2021.

“He has indicated he intends to plead guilty at that time,” McLaughlin said.

READ MORE: Two charged with attempted murder in Westwold incident

READ MORE: Eyewitness hears 19 shots fired in Westwold police incident

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Kelowna RCMP look to identify tagger behind ‘NICECAR’ graffiti
Next story
‘What if?’: RCMP ID persons of interest in fatal northern B.C. hit-and-run, no charges laid

Just Posted

Lake Country Municipal Hall (Photo courtesy District of Lake Country)
Lake Country residents urged to follow the rules

COVID-19 restrictions in place “inconvenient, but necessary”

Police are looking to speak to this man. Crime Stoppers
Kelowna RCMP look to identify tagger behind ‘NICECAR’ graffiti

Do you recognize this individual ?

Design for the Woodsdale Waterfront Park is among the items budgeted for in 2021 in Lake Country, at an estimated $400,000. (District of Lake Country image)
Park priority pushes up Lake Country taxes

Proposed 1.25 per cent tax increase over four years to cover park plans

Students are receiving training on how to respond to COVID-19 cases in various community settings. (University of B.C. Okanagan)
UBCO provides rural pandemic response training

The simulation prepares health-care students to handle COVID-19 cases

The administrative headquarters for the Central Okanagan School District in Kelowna. (File photo)
School board commits to French Immersion for Lake Country

Questions among trustees delay École KSS French Immersion; international student cap decisions

A Coldstream woman was nearly involved in a head-on collision on Hwy. 6 as a pickup truck veers over the centre line towards her on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020. She caught the entire incident on dashcam footage. (Leia Morris - photo)
WATCH: Near miss on Highway 6 near Vernon

Truck veers over centre line nearly missing a head-on collision

Traffic was backed up for a few kilometres on Hwy. 97 past Falkland toward Westwold. DriveBC reported the highway has been partially re-opened. (Caitlin Clow - Vernon Morning Star)
Lesser sentence for woman in North Okanagan shootout

Woman pleas guilty to one charge; sentenced to 12-month probation

RCMP released this photo of a vehicle of interest in their investigation into the hit and run death of 30-year-old Cameron Kerr, which occurred near Terrace, B.C. in the early hours of Nov. 18, 2018. The vehicle may belong to a person of interest who is from the Lower Mainland. (RCMP handout photo)
‘What if?’: RCMP ID persons of interest in fatal northern B.C. hit-and-run, no charges laid

Victim’s family hope persons of interest in Lower Mainland will come forward

South Okanagan Secondary School. (Facebook)
Oliver high school has a COVID-19 exposure

South Okanagan Secondary has the first case in SD53

Jobs Minister Ravi Kahlon speaks in the B.C. legislature, describing work underway to make a small business and tourism aid package less restrictive, Dec. 10, 2020. (Hansard TV)
B.C. tourism calls for ‘bridge’ relief to recover from COVID-19

Task force asks province for $95 million emergency fund

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Lights are in place at Rotary Pier in Summerland. The lighting work is part of an initiative to light up the route of the Giants Head Grind. (Contributed)
Organizers lighting route of Giants Head Grind in Summerland

Lighting initiative to begin at Okanagan Lake this year

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

The site the new hotel will be built on. (City of Penticton)
South Okanagan city inks deal for $1.5M hotel near convention centre

The new hotel would provide 100 to 110 rooms for Penticton

Most Read