Stephen Fuhr campaign sign found vandalized. At least three other signs were coloured in with marker following the publication of a photo of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau dressed up as Aladdin with his face and hands covered in dark makeup. (Contributed)

Lake Country’s year in review – September 2019

A look back at the biggest stories of the year for the month of September

Dance trio ready for world stage

Three Kelowna high school seniors, Savannah Goncalves, Kathryn McKay and Sunny Sokolowski, will represent Canada at the International Dance Organization (ID) World Ballet and Jazz Championships near Warsaw, Poland.

Goncalves, a Grade 12 student at Okanagan Mission Secondary, said the trio’s main goal is to secure gold at the IDO, which is considered the Olympics of dance.

The three have been practicing their routine for over a year and were confident their hard work will pay off.

Police view trailer fire as arson

A large fire that destroyed a mobile home in Lake Country in September is now being considered as arson.

“A black SUV was seen fleeing the area at the time of the fire,” said Kelowna RCMP Const. Meghan Foster.

“Investigators are working to identify this vehicle and the driver.”

The fire was reported shortly after 9 p.m. on Sept. 4, in the 14800 block of Pelmewash Parkway.

Fortunately, no one was hurt in the blaze.

Lake Country tennis player 55+ games champ

Local tennis ace Les Gilbert took home gold in men’s singles for players aged 70 to 74 at the 55+ Games in Kelowna.

Gilbert played his best, defeating all his opponents handily and did not drop one set throughout the tournament.

The Lake Country resident practiced at least three times a week in the summer in the hope of winning a gold medal.

“I didn’t know what I was getting into, so I had to prepare in anticipation of getting through some serious competitors,” he said.

Airport Inn appeals closure date

On Aug. 20. Lake Country council ordered the Airport Inn to be shut down no later than Oct. 5, with all residents gone and the place boarded up with a fence installed around the perimeter of the building.

In response, Airport Inn owner Raif Fleihan said he would appeal the court’s decision to close down the motel.

Fleihan’s lawyer addressed council, asking for more time to allow his client’s tenants to find new accommodations.

Election sign vandalism an issue

Vandals damaged campaign signs from two Kelowna-Lake Country candidates in late September.

First was Liberal Stephen Fuhr, who had at least three signs vandalized with his face coloured in with black marker after a photo of Justin Trudeau, dressed as Aladin wearing brownface surfaced. The other was Tracy Gray, who had one of her signs on Lodge Road in Lake Country spray-painted with vulgar words.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Lake Country’s year in review – July 2019
Next story
Lake Country’s year in review – October 2019

Just Posted

Head-on collision in Peachland leaves two severely injured

The crash closed a section of the Highway between Peachland and Summerland for hours

Former Kelowna cop accused of threatening domestic violence victim with sexual assault

A woman claims she had to leave the Kelowna area to avoid further harassment by RCMP members

Kindree scores overtime winner in Rockets win over Cougars

Rockets’ Roman Basran made 15 saves for his 15th victory

Kelowna Airport experiencing delays from snowfall

Travelers are encouraged to visit the Kelowna Airport website for updates

Big White issues extreme powder alert after massive snowfall

Big White Ski Resort has received 23 cm of snow in the last 24 hours

Lower taxes, new RRSP rules among 2020 changes in Canada

$75 credit for digital news subscriptions and no more federal carbon tax in Alberta, too

Shuswap church reaches out to fellow church in Texas after shooting

Leader offers support because Salmon Arm church experienced a similar tragedy in April

Penticton RCMP press charges following alleged car-jacking

Jesse William Shawcross facing numerous charges after allegedly stealing five vehicles, fleeing

B.C.’s top local news stories of 2019

A year in review: the shocking, stirring and amazing stories that caught our attention

Snowstorm drives up need for warm donations for Okanagan’s homeless

Upper Room Mission calls for hand warmers, warm clothes abd blankets

INFOGRAPHIC: B.C.’s most-crowded hospitals are in Fraser Valley, Northern B.C.

See if your local hospital’s in-patient wards operated over capacity in 2018/19

Trailer axle snaps on Summerland road

Trench had been dug during construction on Wharton Street

Salmon Arm RCMP recover stolen truck, semi-automatic handgun during arrest

Police say suspect attempted to flee, discarding items in the process

Penny the pudgy pit bull needs new foster family in Vernon

#PoundsOffOfPenny plan is well underway as pitty shakes weight

Most Read