Two-year-old Nola and her mom Bree, from Kelowna, were on hand at the Canada Day festivities today in Swalwell Park to help Lake Country celebrate our country’s 150th birthday. (Barry Gerding - Black Press)

Lake Country’s Canada Day celebration will feature music, games and pancakes

Council to announce festivities on Tuesday

Lake Country council will announce Canada Day festivities, in partnership with the Rotary Club, at council meeting on Tuesday, June 18.

This year’s celebration will launch at 8 a.m. with the trademark Rotary pancake breakfast and the day will wrap with music by the Dirt Road Kings at 4 p.m., in Swalwell Park.

The official ceremony will commence at 11 a.m. with the singing of the national anthem. An American Sign Language interpreter will be on site signing for the hearing impaired.

To cap off the day, there will be two viewings of Captain Marvel at Creekside Theatre at both 6:30 and 9 p.m.

Parking at Swalwell Park is reserved for people with disabilities only.

A free shuttle bus service will operate from parking lots to Swalwell Park.

