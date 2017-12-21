Credit: Contributed

Lake Country wins financial award for third year

The district earned an award for its 2016 financial report

The District of Lake Country is doing well with presenting financial reports.

The Canadian Award for Financial Reporting has been awarded to the District of Lake Country by the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada for its 2016 annual financial report.

Chief administrative officer for the district, Alberto De Feo, presented the award to chief financial officer Tanya Garost and finance staff members Annie Lynch and Richard Wagner at a council meeting Tuesday, Dec. 19.

As the individual primarily responsible for preparing the award-winning report, Garost also received a Canadian award for the financial reporting achievement.

“We are really pleased that Lake Country has received this award for the third year in a row from a professional organization serving more than 19,000 government officials and finance practitioners,” said Mayor James Baker. “Tanya and her team do an excellent job communicating the municipality’s financial story in the spirit of full disclosure.”

The Canadian Award for Financial Reporting Program was established to encourage municipal governments throughout Canada to publish high-quality financial reports and to provide peer recognition and technical guidance for officials preparing these reports. Its attainment represents a significant accomplishment by a government and its management, according to the District of Lake Country.

“I am very happy to work with such a well-qualified finance team that works hard to meet the financial reporting standards required for this award,” said Garost. “This award is a significant achievement. I want to thank all staff for their collective efforts.”

