Lake Country wineries host fundraiser

Eight wineries are offering a Scenic Sip with proceeds donated to the food bank

Tis the season to sample wine.

Lake Country wineries are banding together for the second annual winter Scenic Sip.

For $5, eight wineries: Ancient Hill, Arrowleaf, Blind Tiger, The Chase Wines, Ex Nihilo, Gray Mon and Intrigue are offering festive activities for a kid-friendly experience.

Proceeds will be donated to the Lake Country food bank, which is fundraising expand its basement.

From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 2 and 3, patrons can take a self-guided tour to experience a holiday market, sleigh rides, sips and soups, s’mores, a Santa workshop, port and chocolate pairings and more.

“We all have something special and unique to offer,” said Nicole Martinez, tasting room manager at Chase Wine.

If visiting all the wineries, she recommended sampling each’s pinot gris.

The winter event is held to highlight the wineries being open year-round, she said.

