Lake Country waste collection schedule to shift over holidays

Residents whose collection day is Friday will have their collection pushed to Saturday for 2 weeks

Lake Country residents whose waste collection falls on a Friday are being notified of a scheduling shift over the holidays.

Garbage, recycling and yard waste will not be collected on Christmas Day, Dec. 25 or New Year’s Day, Jan. 1. Instead, the district says collection will jump one day forward on these two weeks. Both holidays land on a Friday this year, and residents who normally have collection on Friday should put their carts at the curb on Saturday, Dec. 26 and Saturday, Jan. 2.

The weekday collection schedule returns to normal on Monday, Jan. 4.

Recycling and landfill operations are as follows:

Glenmore Landfill and Recycling Depot, 2720 John Hindle Drive — 7:30 a.m. to 4:45 p.m., closed Dec. 25, 26 and Jan. 1

Westside Residential Waste Disposal and Recycling Center, Asquith Road — 7:30 a.m. to 3:50 p.m. Friday through Monday, closed Dec. 25 and Jan. 1.

Traders Cove Transfer Station, Westside Road — Wednesday and Sunday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

North Westside Road Transfer Station, Whiteman Creek Forest Service Road — 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Monday, Saturday, closed Dec. 26 and Friday, Jan. 1.

The District of Lake Country reminds residents to put all wrapping paper (except foil), flattened boxes and cartons into recycling carts for curbside pick-up, or take them to the nearest depot.

Items on the district’s recycling “naughty list” include ribbons, bows, foil gift wrap, padded envelopes, toys, lights and batteries.

For more recycling information, visit rdno.com/recycle.

