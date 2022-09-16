Lake Country Votes 2022: Bib Patel

Black Press Media is reaching out to all candidates running for Lake Country council in the 2022 municipal election, asking them for their response to three specific issues in their community, as well as a fun question. Responses will be published in the order they are received.

Bib Patel – Council candidate

If elected, how do you think council should manage growth and development of the district, while also providing affordable housing?

By mixing all types of homes being built in developments when there is an ability to do so. Building up instead of out provides more affordable housing and helps increase the overall tax base. Townhouses and condos will help slow down urban sprawl while allowing potential first-time homeowners the ability to buy in Lake Country.

What steps do you think council could take to help improve traffic flows and road infrastructure in the district?

By recognizing the highest traffic areas and making them the priority to create maximum efficiency for flow and/or repair. There’s a balance to growth and maintenance but it’s knowing when it makes sense to create an imbalance for the betterment of the community. The increase in the Lake Country population will only create more strain on these high-traffic areas

From cancelled routes to driver shortages, Lake Country is plagued with transit issues. What would be your solution to help solve them?

This is a two-step problem and it’s not only in Lake Country. Transit is outsourced to a private company with unionized drivers. The cancelled routes are due to a shortage of drivers and drivers not wishing to work overtime. The simple answer is to pay a higher wage and we will attract more drivers to the area. Other issues are caused by an efficiency problem. Especially with the growth that we are seeing. We need to be constantly communicating with the transit company and work together to ensure we’re maximizing our transit routes, stops, and peak hours.

Who is your favourite Okanagan celebrity and why?

Two people. They are a power couple from Kelowna named Mike and Candice Chisholm. Mike organized wrestling shows with the proceeds going to charity. Candice started a Men’s Mental Health App called HEchangedit (which Mike hosts the related podcast). They both co-wrote a book discussing their 18-month-old granddaughters’ struggles with cancer (it’s a happy ending). Simply put, Mike and Candice are two amazing humans helping make more humans amazing.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

City CouncilLake CountryMunicipal election