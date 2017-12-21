Lake Country support group continues throughout 2018

The Family and Friends Caregiver Support Group is held every second and fourth Wednesday

Julie Wolfe and Holly Flinkman are hosting a caregivers support group in Lake Country. - Image: Contributed

The Family and Friends Caregiver Support Group is continuing throughout 2018.

Beginning in January, meetings will be held on the second and fourth Wednesday of every month.

The next scheduled session is Wednesday, Jan. 10 from 7 to 8 p.m. at the District of Lake Country Municipal Hall.

The group is for those who have a family member or friend that is experiencing mental health issues or other health concerns such as Alzheimer’s disease or dementia.

For more information, call Holly Flinkman at 250-307-2291 or email hollyflinkman@yahoo.ca. Registration is not required.

Related: Support group helps caregivers of those with mental illness

For a social activity for care receivers, Prime Time Caregiver activities are held at the senior’s centre between 1 to 3 p.m. every Monday. This is an opportunity for family members and friends to participate in a social activity.

All ages welcome for those with mental health issues or other health concerns such as Alzheimer’s disease or dementia. Please contact Anne Robinson at 250-766-5437 or call the seniors centre at 250-766-4220.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.