Telus community ambassadors Anette Timm, (left) and Pat Pickens (right) along with Lake Country Health Planning Society program manager Megan Ross (centre), are donating gift bags to seniors in need this season. - Credit: Contributed

Lake Country seniors receive Christmas surprise

Hampers will be given to 20 lucky seniors in need next week

Seniors in Lake Country are in for a little Christmas cheer.

The Lake Country Health Planning Society has been visited by two elves from Telus Community Ambassadors Kelowna.

The ambassadors are creating holiday hampers for 20 seniors in need this holiday season. Each bag contains lots of goodies, from food and toiletries to handmade stockings. These bags will be distributed throughout the Lake Country community next Tuesday and Wednesday.

“I deal with these seniors a lot and I see what they’re going through. A lot of them might not have family here, they might have health issues restricting them. It’s a little bit of Christmas cheer to brighten someone’s day,” said program manager Megan Ross, of the Lake Country Health Planning Society.

If you know of a senior who could use a little extra cheer this holiday season, contact the society at 778-215-5247 or visit www.lakecountryhealth.ca for more information.

“I believe this is the third year that we’ve been doing this,” said Ross. “(The ambassadors) are hard-working ladies and gents.”

Ross said there is a number of seniors in need for the holiday season.

“Certainly in Lake Country, as well as in Kelowna, there’s a number of very wealthy people, but there’s also a number of people who are lower income,” she said.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@carliberry_
carli.berry@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. woman brain injured in crash as a baby gets $1.1 million in damages

Just Posted

Lake Country seniors receive Christmas surprise

Hampers will be given to 20 lucky seniors in need next week

Column: Make it a green Christmas

Instead of purchasing a cuddly stuffie this year, put your money towards helping the real thing.

Updated: Flair Air’s Kelowna-Vancouver flights take off

The route has been added to the Kelowna-based ultra-low cost airline’s service

Okanagan’s first Christmas was cold and bleak

Father Pandosy and his crew likely spent their first Christmas cold and hungry

Transportation partnership to be discussed at Lake Country council

A review of the Sustainable Transportation Partnership will be presented Tuesday

What’s happening

Find out about the events happening in your community this weekend

Letter: New rental rate regulations will reduce the supply of housing

What about landlords?

B.C. woman brain injured in crash as a baby gets $1.1 million in damages

Trial heard the woman was 16 months old, being carried by her mother when they were both hit

Lind nets three in Rockets win; Dube and Foote named to Canada’s roster

Kole Lind returns from national junior camp to lead Rockets to victory in P.A.

Interior Health holding immunization clinic in Vernon Saturday

IH issues list of Okanagan meningococcal immunization clinics

Court denies WestJet’s bid to toss out discrimination lawsuit of former worker

Mandalena Lewis is suing WestJet over allegations of gender-based discrimination

VIDEO: 3 months later, rescued sea lion released back into ocean

The young animal was found in Campbell River three months ago

Annual Christmas meal held as Kelowna Gospel Mission

The meal will be held tomorrow from 12 to 6 p.m.

Sagmoen neighbours recall alleged hammer attack

Woman was screaming outside Maple Ridge townhouse in 2013

Most Read