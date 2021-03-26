Lake Country residents back on Okanagan Lake water

The district completed pumphouse upgrades, allowing 2,800 properties to switch back to the water source

The District of Lake Country completed pumphouse upgrades on Okanagan Lake in March 2021. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

Lake Country residents who were switched over to the Beaver Lake water source last fall are now being switched back to Okanagan Lake water.

Upgrades to the Okanagan Lake pumphouse were completed in early March ahead of schedule, the district said in a press release Friday, March 26.

The roughly 2,800 properties that were switched over to the Beaver Lake source during the upgrades are now back to receiving 100 per cent Okanagan Lake water.

Unlike Beaver Lake, Okanagan Lake is currently free of any water quality advisories.

The need for a pumphouse replacement was identified in the district’s water master plan; improvements include increased pumping capacity, a new ultraviolet treatment system, a chlorine disinfection system and other electrical upgrades.

Water quality information is available on the district’s website through the utilities page and includes a brief 40-second video explaining what a water quality advisory is and how it affects you. There are currently no boil water notices on any of the water sources served through the District of Lake Country distribution system.

To find out which water source your property draws from, head to the District of Lake Country’s online MyWater GIS map.

The district is also looking into upgrades to its system control and data acquisition (SCADA) equipment, which runs and monitors the water system automatically. Utilities manager Kiel Wilke presented a recommendation for $100,000 worth of SCADA upgrades for Lake Country’s 2021 capital budget.

On Thursday (March 25) the district put out a request for proposals to find a service provider to perform most of Lake Country’s SCADA services. The bidding period is open until April 20.

Brendan Shykora

