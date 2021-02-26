Lake Country residents asked for transit feedback

District and BC Transit seeking ways to improve Kelowna transit system for Lake Country residents

BC Transit and the District of Lake Country are seeking the public’s feedback on ways to improve transit in the Kelowna Regional Transit System for Lake Country.

BC Transit is seeking input from the public to develop and identify transit priorities in the region. The feedback shared will help develop priorities in the Local Area Transit Plan for Lake Country, which will support transit decision-making, service and infrastructure improvements.

“A Local Area Transit Plan will provide a vision and implementation strategy for improving the region’s transit network,” said the district in a news release.

Members of the public are invited to provide their input through an online survey available at: engage.bctransit.com/lakecountry2021.

Feedback on transit priorities can be provided by dropping notes in the Map and through the questions tabs found on the engagement page.

The public engagement window is open until March 22. To request a hard copy of the survey, please call 250-766-5650 or email communications@lakecountry.bc.ca.

For more information, service updates and alerts in Lake Country, please visit: bctransit.com/kelowna.

